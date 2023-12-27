Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and extreme winds are set to batter Lancashire this week, bringing the risk of flooding, property damage, and travel disruption.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The county is set to be battered by up to 90mm of rain in places on Wednesday (December 27), with a chance of snow falling on higher ground. The Met Office has also forecast a brief spell of very windy conditions on Wednesday evening and into the night, bringing the chance of some disruption.

Forecasters warned the downpours bring a risk of flooding, travel disruption, and power cuts, whilst also warning of potential injuries from flying debris, damage to buildings, travel delays, and heavy spray in coastal communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having already issues a yellow weather warning for rain from 3am until 6pm on the 27th, the Met Office also issued another yellow weather warning for wind from 6pm on Dec 27th to 3am on Dec 28th.

A yellow weather warning for rain covering most of the County has been issued by the Met Office

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Outbreaks of heavy rain will move northeastwards across northern England and southern Scotland during Wednesday. Across the warning area 20-30 mm of rain is expected to accumulate quite widely.

"Over higher ground of the Pennines, Lake District and Southern Uplands, 40-60 mm is likely during this period with as much as 70-90 mm in a few locations. Strong winds will likely exacerbate any impacts from the rain. Snow is also likely for a short time across higher ground, although this will quickly turn to rain."

Heavy rain is set to batter Lancashire this week

What to expect