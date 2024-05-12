Everything you need to know about the North West weather forecast, from sunny days to weather warnings
After a spell of clear and sunny weather, it seems as if the rain and thunderstorms are set to return, with the Met Office forecasting heavy showers and thunderstorms for the North West.
The conditions could even lead to travel disruption in places, while isolated property flooding is also possible. Authorities are warning people to be careful when driving, to be aware that power cuts could occur, to be mindful of possible travel delays if flooding or lightning strikes occur, and to be careful around any floodwater.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast to break out in the south and west of Lancashire on early Sunday afternoon, moving north whilst growing before clearing later in the afternoon.
“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly,” read a Met Office statement. “When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
While temperatures on Sunday are set to remain warm, with highs of 23 °C, more rain is forecast for tonight as the temperature drops. On Monday, conditions are expected to be largely dry though not as warm, with outbreaks of rain in the evening. Later into the week, more rainy spells are anticipated along with bouts of sunshine as the temperature returns to the average for this time of year.
