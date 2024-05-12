Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the wonderful weather over the weekend, the Met Office is forecasting a much wetter end to this week and start of next week, with heavy showers and thunderstorms on the way.

After a spell of clear and sunny weather, it seems as if the rain and thunderstorms are set to return, with the Met Office forecasting heavy showers and thunderstorms for the North West.

There's a yellow weather warning for Lancashire

The conditions could even lead to travel disruption in places, while isolated property flooding is also possible. Authorities are warning people to be careful when driving, to be aware that power cuts could occur, to be mindful of possible travel delays if flooding or lightning strikes occur, and to be careful around any floodwater.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast to break out in the south and west of Lancashire on early Sunday afternoon, moving north whilst growing before clearing later in the afternoon.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly,” read a Met Office statement. “When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”