England v Ukraine Euro 2020: This is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Preston on Saturday

But the Met Office is warning that we might see some drama in our skies, as well as that taking place on the pitch in the evening.

The forecaster says bursts of heavy rain and thunderstorms threaten to dampen festivities in some parts of the North West as it issues a 'yellow weather warning' for the region.

Preston BID, who have organised the Euro Fan Zone at Flag Market, has even ordered 600 ponchos as a precaution for supporters with tickets to watch England on the big screen outside the Harris Museum.

England fans across Preston will be flocking to pubs and bars with big screens and beer gardens to watch the Three Lions take on Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter final on Saturday (July 3)

But the sun is likely to keep shining on Preston for most of the day, with temperatures set to reach highs of 21C and only a slight chance of showers during the big match itself.

Here is is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston on Saturday (July 3)

12pm - Light rain and a gentle breeze / 45% chance of rain / 18C (feels like 20C)

1pm - Light rain and a gentle breeze / 38% chance of rain / 18C (feels like 20C)

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, July 3. Pic: Met Office

2pm - Light rain and a gentle breeze / 24% chance of rain / 18C (feels like 21C)

3pm - Light rain and a gentle breeze / 13% chance of rain / 19C (feels like 22C)

4pm - Light clouds and light winds / 7% chance of rain / 20C (feels like 23C)

5pm - Light clouds and light winds / 9% chance of rain / 20C (feels like 23C)

6pm - Light rain showers and light winds / 17% chance of rain / 20C (feels like 22C)

7pm - Light rain showers and light winds / 25% chance of rain / 19C (feels like 22C)

8pm - Light rain showers and light winds / 30% chance of rain / 18C (feels like 21C)

9pm - Light rain showers and light winds / 30% chance of rain / 17C (feels like 19C)

10pm - Light rain showers and light winds / 29% chance of rain / 16C (feels like 18C)

11pm - Light rain showers and light winds / 22% chance of rain / 16C (feels like 18C)

