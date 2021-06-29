England v Germany Euro 2020: This is the hour-by-hour weather forecast in Preston tonight
As the national team prepare to tackle Germany tonight, England fans across Preston will be flocking to venues with big screens and beer gardens to watch the big game tonight (Tuesday, June 29, 2021).
Regardless of the result the good news is the weather is forecast to stay fine and more importantly dry throughout the day.
Clear skies and sunshine are forecast into the evening as fans continue to celebrate...or commiserate.
Read More
Here is is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston tonight:
12:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 20C
13:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 21C
14:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C
15:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C
16:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C
17:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C
18:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C
19:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C
20:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 21C
21:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C
22:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 18C
23:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 17C