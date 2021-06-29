England v Germany Euro 2020: This is the hour-by-hour weather forecast in Preston tonight

As the national team prepare to tackle Germany tonight, England fans across Preston will be flocking to venues with big screens and beer gardens to watch the big game tonight (Tuesday, June 29, 2021).

By Colin Ainscough
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:46 am

Regardless of the result the good news is the weather is forecast to stay fine and more importantly dry throughout the day.

Clear skies and sunshine are forecast into the evening as fans continue to celebrate...or commiserate.

Football fans will pack the Flag Market in Preston later today.

Here is is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston tonight:

12:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 20C

13:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 21C

14:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C

15:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C

16:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C

17:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C

18:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C

19:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C

20:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 21C

21:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C

22:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 18C

23:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 17C

