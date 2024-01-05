A cold weather alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency with temperatures set to fall in Lancashire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new cold weather alert has been issued with temperatures set to plummet with a freezing weekend in store for many

The Met Office say the cold snap will be caused by high pressure building over the UK into the next week, with drivers urged to be cautious of ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed "a brisk easterly wind developing across the south over the weekend will make it feel much colder, with the added wind chill."

A cold weather alert has been issued with temperatures set to fall in Lancashire

"Temperatures are likely to be a few degrees below average, across much of the UK, especially overnight, with more widespread frosts than of late," the UKHSA added.

"Ice is likely to be an issue for many given the very wet ground in most areas. It is probably this cold spell may last well into the following week."

The warning comes into force at 9am on Saturday and expires at midday on January 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Keates, Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, said: "The colder conditions across the UK are likely to be established for some time and will be a key theme of next week’s weather.

"However, the beginning of next week is likely to see the lowest temperatures of this colder spell, and by the end of next week we should start to see a gradual rise in values, at least for a time."

Here's the weather forecast for next week:

Saturday, January 6

Pleasant start to the weekend with plenty of winter sunshine after mist patches clear.

Winds remaining light but feeling rather cold with further frost overnight.

Maximum temperature 5C. Minimum temperature 1C.

Sunday, January 7

Mist changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 4C. Minimum temperature 0C.

Monday, January 8

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 4C. Minimum temperature 1C.

Tuesday, January 9

Clear changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 5C. Minimum temperature 2C.

Wednesday, January 10

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 6C. Minimum temperature 4C.

Thursday, January 11

Overcast.