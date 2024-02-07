Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A band of rain, sleet and snow will push north on Thursday (February 8) bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels.

2-5cm is predicted on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning covering all of Lancashire has subsequently been extended by the Met Office.

A band of rain, sleet and snow will push north on Thursday

The warning will be in place from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday (February 9).

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: "There's an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the UK.

“It's from Thursday that the snow risk becomes potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow where the two systems meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While there are still lots of details to work out, the initial snow risk looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday."

A new amber weather warning for snow has also been issued.

The warning covers parts of West Yorkshire - touching on Rossendale, Pendle and Burnley.

It will be in place from 12pm on Thursday until 6pm the same day.

"Snow is expected to develop during Thursday morning and become persistent and at times heavy by the afternoon before slowly easing through the evening," a spokesman for the Met Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Across the warning area, 10-15 cm of snow is expected quite widely but some places, particularly above 300 metres, may see 25 cm of snow.

"Strong and gusty easterly winds may lead to some drifting in places."

Cold air moving in from the north will see temperatures fall for many this week, increasing the chance of wintry hazards and a warning for snow issued for some.

The UK Health Security Agency has cold-health alerts in force for parts of England from Wednesday (February 7), highlighting the possibility of significant impacts for the health and the social care sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Shaw, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: "Freezing conditions bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.