Christmas in Lancashire: First long range weather forecast for December issued as Met Office predicts if it will snow

The Met Office has released its first long range weather forecast for the festive period in Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 3 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 3:20pm

As the nights get colder and the festivities begin, many residents will be hoping to see a white Christmas this year.

To help people prepare, the Met Office has released its early long range forecast for December, including Christmas Day.

While the forecast is subject to change, the weather experts predict temperatures will be “normal” for the time of year with a few cold snaps.

Will it snow this year?

For now, no snow is mentioned in the long range forecast.

Instead, temperatures are expected to be around average for the time of year, but colder conditions are possible at times.

There is a risk of overnight frost and fog as a result.

The Met Office has released its first long range weather forecast for December

For most parts of the United Kingdom, Christmas is only at the beginning of the period when it's likely to snow.

We are more likely to see snow between January and March than in December, with snow or sleet falling an average 3.9 days in December, compared to 5.3 days in January, 5.6 days in February and 4.2 days in March.

What about the rumours regarding the ‘Beast from the East’?

Rumours swirled this year that the UK could see up to four inches of snow in places as the ‘Beast from the East’ returned.

But the Met Office later debunked these claims, adding there was only a “chance of dusting on Scotland mountains”.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: “As we head into the middle of next week, high pressure from the east will bring temperatures down for many. But temperatures will be more towards average for December, which means it will still be quite cool for some.”

He added: “High pressure doesn’t always mean snow. What we are going to see is more settled conditions compared to the last week.”

While there are still a few days of the month left, November has so far been “much milder than average”, Mr Dixon said, adding that the average temperature has been two degrees warmer than what is usual for this time of year.

UK long range weather forecast

Friday, December 2 – Sunday, December 11

Friday morning will likely begin with some early morning mist or fog, although this will quickly clear with many areas remaining cloudy, with a chance of some light rain showers in the east and along some southern coasts through the day.

The generally more settled pattern is favoured to continue through the remainder of the period, but with a chance of showers feeding into northeastern coastal areas, along the south coast and perhaps some more persistent rain to the west and southwest.

These may become wintry, but this risk will be mostly confined to higher ground.

Temperatures are expected to trend a little below average through the start of December, particularly in the south where easterly winds will make it feel somewhat cooler.

Monday, December 12 – Monday, December 26

Confidence remains low for this period.

Conditions are expected to be more settled than of late, with the potential for high pressure to be located close to the UK, at least at first.

With time, however, we may see a return to frontal systems moving in from the west, with drier interludes between.

Whilst temperatures may average out close to normal overall, colder conditions are possible at times, with a risk of overnight frost and fog higher than normal.

