Bonfire Night 2021: Here's the weather forecast for Preston

With nearly all events cancelled last year due to Covid, 2021 is a chance for families in and around Preston to make up for lost time.

If you are looking to enjoy a fireworks display on Friday (November 5), you'll be glad to know the day looks set to be relatively dry.

The morning will start off fairly chilly with the mercury predicted to drop to around 5C at 6am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's the weather forecast for Preston on Bonfire Night (Photo by Jamie Street)

Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 11C at 3pm - where it is expected to stay for the rest of the day.

This is the weather forecast for Blackpool from 3am until 11pm on Friday:

3am - Partly cloudy / <5% chance of rain / 3C

6am - Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 5C

9am - Overcast / 20% chance of rain / 7C

Midday - Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 9C

3pm - Overcast / 10% chance of rain / 11C

6pm - Overcast / 10% chance of rain / 10C

9pm - Overcast / 10% chance of rain / 10C