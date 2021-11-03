Bonfire Night 2021: Here's the weather forecast for Preston
Following a week of heavy rain and strong winds, here's the weather forecast for Preston on Bonfire Night.
With nearly all events cancelled last year due to Covid, 2021 is a chance for families in and around Preston to make up for lost time.
If you are looking to enjoy a fireworks display on Friday (November 5), you'll be glad to know the day looks set to be relatively dry.
The morning will start off fairly chilly with the mercury predicted to drop to around 5C at 6am.
Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 11C at 3pm - where it is expected to stay for the rest of the day.
This is the weather forecast for Blackpool from 3am until 11pm on Friday:
3am - Partly cloudy / <5% chance of rain / 3C
6am - Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 5C
9am - Overcast / 20% chance of rain / 7C
Midday - Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 9C
3pm - Overcast / 10% chance of rain / 11C
6pm - Overcast / 10% chance of rain / 10C
9pm - Overcast / 10% chance of rain / 10C
