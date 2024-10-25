19 of the best places to go for a hearty Italian meal in Lancashire according to readers

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Oct 2024, 15:19 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 21:47 BST
Today is World Pasta Day and what better way to celebrate than with a hearty Italian meal full of flavour to warm you up as the dark and colder nights set in.

Whether it be a comforting carbonara, a layered lasagne, a mouth watering margherita or a tantalising tiramisu, there are some fabulous pubs and restaurants in Lancashire where you can tuck into these hearty meals.

Take a look at 19 places as voted by readers.

96 Whittingham Ln, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5DB.

2. The Italian Orchard

96 Whittingham Ln, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5DB. Photo: Google

188 Moss Ln, Burscough, Ormskirk, L40 4AY.

3. The Fat Italian

188 Moss Ln, Burscough, Ormskirk, L40 4AY. Photo: Google

Unit 4, Market Walk Extension, Union St, Chorley, PR7 1FD.

4. Luciano's at Chorley

Unit 4, Market Walk Extension, Union St, Chorley, PR7 1FD. Photo: Google

