Whether it be a comforting carbonara, a layered lasagne, a mouth watering margherita or a tantalising tiramisu, there are some fabulous pubs and restaurants in Lancashire where you can tuck into these hearty meals.
Take a look at 19 places as voted by readers.
2. The Italian Orchard
96 Whittingham Ln, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5DB. Photo: Google
3. The Fat Italian
188 Moss Ln, Burscough, Ormskirk, L40 4AY. Photo: Google
4. Luciano's at Chorley
Unit 4, Market Walk Extension, Union St, Chorley, PR7 1FD. Photo: Google
