19 fabulous pics of Miss Blackpool finale as 2024 beauty queen winner crowned

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:54 BST
The winner of this year’s Miss Blackpool 2024 has been crowned.

The final was held on Friday evening at Ribby Hall Village attended by hundreds of spectators watching the 16 finalists battle it out for the prestigious title.

The event was organised by owner of Angels Elite Models and organiser of Miss Blackpool is Karen Jean Cookson who has modelled since the age of 14 for top bridal designer Ian Stuart and travelled the world doing international shows including shows on the QE2,

In a touching twist, this year’s competition celebrated not just the finalists but also its legacy. Among the contestants were daughters of former Miss Blackpool title holders—a heartwarming tribute to the pageant’s 70-year history.

The winner was revealed as Tabitha Bennett.

Take a look at some of the eye catching pics from the event.

The Miss Blackpool 2024 final was held last Friday.

1. Miss Blackpool 2024 winner crowned

The Miss Blackpool 2024 final was held last Friday. Photo: Dave Hughes and Ellie Norton

