Weather North West: Fine warm weather for next week but thunderstoms tonight for some

By Richard Hunt
Published 11th May 2025, 18:09 BST
Updated 11th May 2025, 18:12 BST
The Met Office has released the latest weater details for the North West | North West
There will be more fine, warm weather to enjoy in the North West next week - but what about for the rest of today?

The Met Office says that some people in the North West may experinec thunderstorms.

Sunday night

A fine evening for most with plenty of late sunshine. Isolated showers or thunderstorms are a possibility in Cheshire and Merseyside, but staying largely dry for most overnight with clear spells. A mild night for many. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Monday

Many places staying dry with sunny periods and becoming very warm by the afternoon. Showers may develop later with isolated thunderstorms possible, mainly in southern areas. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday

High pressure will once again re-establish itself with dry and settled conditions returning. Plenty of strong sunshine and feeling warm for the time of year. Some cooler nights.

