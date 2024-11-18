Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire can expect a chilly week ahead as temperatures plummet to lows of -4C.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is set to end at 10pm on Tuesday, but temperatures are still set to remain cold.

The county is set to see sunny periods this week, but occasional wintry flurries and snow showers are likely at times.

Lancashire can expect a chilly week ahead

Dan Suri, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “An area of low pressure slides its way eastwards on Monday night.

“The associated frontal system, marking the boundary between cold air in the north and milder conditions to the south, will bring disruptive snow to some areas between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“This is likely to coincide with rush hour, leading to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning. It will also be windy in the far south.

“Updates to the warnings throughout the week are likely, so it is important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

Here’s the weather forecast for Lancashire this week:

Tuesday (November 19)

An icy start in places, but soon turning dry with sunny spells becoming prolonged through the afternoon.

Feeling cold with brisk northerly winds.

Maximum temperature 4C. Minimum temperature -4C.

Wednesday (November 20)

Clear changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 4C. Minimum temperature -3C.

Thursday (November 21)

Light showers changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 4C. Minimum temperature -3C.

Friday (November 22)

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 5C. Minimum temperature 1C.

Temperatures are set plummet to lows of -4C | Pixabay

Saturday (November 23)

Light rain.

Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 3C.

Sunday (November 24)

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 0C.