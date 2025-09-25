A Lancashire tour operator has been jailed for a Bounce Back Loan fraud.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raja Imtiaz of London Road, Blackburn, secured two maximum-value £50,000 Covid Bounce Back Loans when businesses were only entitled to one. He applied for a second Bounce Back Loan on behalf of Al Fayroz Travel & Tourism Limited in the summer of 2020, just two weeks after securing another £50,000 loan for the company.

The 52-year-old was jailed for two years and two months at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, September 18 and was also disqualified as a company director for six-and-a-half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Snasdell, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: "Raja Imtiaz exploited a scheme designed to support small businesses during the pandemic. The rules of the Bounce Back Loan Scheme were crystal clear – businesses were only allowed a single loan. Imtiaz’s dishonesty has landed him behind bars and serves as a warning that the Insolvency Service will relentlessly pursue fraudsters who so cynically abused Covid support schemes."

Al Fayroz Travel & Tourism Limited was established in October 2017. Imtiaz was appointed as director in November 2019. The two Bounce Back Loan applications were made to separate banks in late June and early July 2020. Imtiaz fraudulently declared on the second application that it was his only application for a Bounce Back Loan for the business.

Preston Crown Court

In interviews with the Insolvency Service, Imtiaz claimed that he had only made the second application because he was concerned that the first loan request had not been approved.

Investigators discovered that this was dishonest as Imtiaz had already received the first £50,000 at the time of this second application.