A pair of adventurous brothers turned a beauty spot in Lancashire into a winter wonderland - by building an igloo.

Jordan Hilton, 34, and little brother Liam, 25, used builders’ buckets to create snow bricks during the recent cold snap.

They built the structure on the 1,190 ft high Rivington Pike in Chorley last Sunday, and even enjoyed a nice meal inside once construction was complete.

Jordan, a heating engineer, said: “The only thing that we had was two buckets and a spade, and we didn’t even use the spade.

“We just used buckets, filled them with snow, and then piled them on top of each other in a way that it would work.

“Because I go camping all the time, I took my gas stove and we had bacon and sausage butties, we cooked them outside and then went and sat in and had them, it was dead nice.

“We had a coffee as well, it was ace.”

Jordan was struck by how much snow there was when he cycled up the beauty spot with his girlfriend Sarah, 30, on January 11.

The next day, he decided to build the igloo and roped in his younger brother, also a heating engineer, as Sarah was too busy.

He said: “When we got up there, the snow went up to our knees, so I said ‘I’m sure we can make an igloo here’.

“She was busy so I asked my little brother and he jumped on it.”

Keen adventurer Jordan often documents his outdoor escapades on YouTube, which includes paddleboarding, walking, and has even explored an abandoned tank.

He said: “I’ve always been outdoorsy, I’d just never filmed it. Over the last few years I thought it’s a shame, I’m doing all this cool stuff and I feel like everyone can enjoy watching it.

“That’s when I started to film it, the love that I get from it is unbelievable. I preach in my videos and I tell everyone to get out, get outside. It does everyone well.”

Jordan’s documents his adventures on YouTube and Instagram at https://www.youtube.com/@jords_adventures1 and https://www.instagram.com/jords_adventures1.