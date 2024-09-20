Clive Grunshaw want new legislation over E-Bikes and E-Scooters | Third party

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has urged the Government to consider introducing clearer laws to tackle problems over the misuse of E-Bikes, E-Scooters and similar vehicles.

In a letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Commissioner Clive Grunshaw highlighted the need for national action to address the safety risks and anti-social behaviour associated with these vehicles and similar vehicles, including off-road bikes.

He expressed his deep concern over the dangers posed by their increased use, which have become a significant issue in Lancashire and across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He emphasised the necessity for clearer legislation, robust regulations, and comprehensive educational initiatives to mitigate these risks.

Clive Grunshaw want new legislation over E-Bikes and E-Scooters | Third party

The Commissioner referenced tragic incidents such as in Burnley earlier this year, where a grandparent lost their life in a collision involving an e-scooter. This, alongside incidents nationwide, underscores the severe consequences of riding these vehicles dangerously and illegally.

Through Operation Centurion, Lancashire Constabulary’s initiative to combat anti-social behaviour, officers are actively identifying and tackling these issues in collaboration with partners.

However, Commissioner Grunshaw stressed that while local efforts are crucial, the ultimate solution lies in legislative change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He called for specific offences and strengthened punishments for those illegally riding these vehicles to be included in any future policing and crime bill. Additionally, he advocated for additional powers for police and local authorities to tackle hotspot areas more effectively.

Police are dealing with regular complaints about E-Bikes being riden dangerously | Third party

He said: “The illegal use of bikes, quads and e-scooters is the top issue that members of the public raise with me every day. Its endemic and the police need more powers to deal with it.

"This issue highlights what I’ve always said - that Government legislation needs to be based on the unique community needs faced by individual areas, to deliver policing that best serves the public and keeps them safe.

“It’s only by focusing how laws are enacted on the needs of different areas, that we will best deliver what residents want to see, more bobbies on the beat and investment in neighbourhood policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also vital that we get the basics right when it comes to call handling, response times, investigations, keeping victims informed and bringing offenders to justice. These are all areas I will continue to monitor through my accountability board with the Chief Constable.

“As the public’s voice in policing, I will continue to lobby for stronger laws and ensure that every measure taken is used to deliver the best possible policing service for the people of Lancashire.”

The Commissioner also highlighted the need for manufacturers to take greater responsibility in informing purchasers about the legality of riding these vehicles. This includes considering fines or other punishments for manufacturers who fail to take this responsibility seriously.

Other suggestions for dealing with the issue include allowing responsible uses to be insurable and thus legal in some settings, leaving police to deal with those who cause the most harm.

On a local level, Commissioner Grunshaw will be reaching out to Members of Parliament to garner their support in making Lancashire safer.