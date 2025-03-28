Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A heartwarming milestone has unfolded at a Burnley care home, as two residents celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Margaret Tyman, 85, and Donald Tyman, 83, celebrated their special day on March 20 surrounded by friends, family, and other residents at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home.

Born on May 26, 1943, Margaret worked as a typist at the Burnley Express before joining Altham’s Travel. Donald, born May 23, 1941, built a career as an electrical engineer at Lucas. Their paths first crossed in 1961 at the lively Blackburn Mecca Dance Hall.

Margaret was just 17 and Donald 19 when a chance encounter sparked a connection that would define their lives. After two years of courtship, Donald proposed to Margaret in 1963 on a quiet backstreet, and the couple exchanged vows on March 20, 1965, at St James’ Church in Accrington.

Margaret and Donald Tyman together at Dove Court | submit

The married couple subsequently built a life together, raising two sons, David and Duncan, and later welcoming three grandchildren. Their shared passions – travel, family, and simply being in each other’s company – became the foundation of their enduring bond.

In a twist of fate, Donald moved into Dove Court Care Home in September 2023, and Margaret joined him in December, reuniting the couple under one roof. Now, they continue to inspire those around them with their unwavering love.

Margaret and Donald on their wedding day | submit

When asked what their secret is to a happy marriage, Margaret said: “We like a lot of the same things and loved travelling together. We like spending time with each other."

Catherine Brierley, HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home Manager, said: “Margaret and Donald’s love story is a testament to true commitment and the beauty of shared experiences. Their legacy of warmth, laughter, and family shines through, touching everyone here at Dove Court.”