A couple who have run one of Blackpool’s best rated mid range hotels for 20 years said their success is down to living the lifestyle as a hotelier and not treating it as a job.

Husband and wife duo Jane and John Farbrother run the The Langroyd Hotel in Station Road.

The Farbrothers have been running the mid-range hotel for 20 years and accept guests from February to November.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, the hotel has operated a minimum two-night policy.

Mrs Farbrother said: "If you wanted to book a double room tonight, for two nights here, just an ordinary double would cost you £110.

“The prices are slightly higher for the weekend. The hotel also has family rooms, which are very popular.”

Dining Room of the Langroyd Hotel in Blackpool | National World

The hotel caters for a wide range of clientele from all across the world but they don’t accept hens or stags.

Mrs Farbrother said: "We get everybody, we don't take stags and hens, we have small single sex groups, half a dozen guys, half a dozen girls, but for the most part the family rooms are taken up with families.

“Last weekend, we had a couple of guys in for the football, and we had some families doing the Pleasure Beach; this weekend, it is Rebellion Festival, so we are expecting punks, and we just said goodbye to four Dutch people this morning."

The Langroyd has also been running so long that the children of guests who stayed at the hotel have grown up and returned with their children.

The hotel has had guests from Australia, America, Spain, and the Far East.

Mrs Farbrother said, "One of our greatest achievements was when we started this job. We said goodbye to the first lot of guests, and within a couple of weeks, we got a phone call from someone who had stayed with us the very first weekend, and they wanted to come back."

The Langroyd Hotel has received the Visit England Breakfast and Guest Accommodation Award.

The couple said that running the hotel was not a: “9 to 5” but a lifestyle.

Outside of the Langroyd Hotel a mid price hotel in Blackpool South Shore | National World

It hasn't all been plain sailing for the Langroyd, who have experienced lots of problems while running the Langroyd Hotel.

Mrs Farbrother said, "Getting woken up at stupid o'clock in the morning for really stupid things, some of them not so stupid. That's the major thing: disturbed sleep."

The couple said guests bringing random strangers back to the hotel had also been an issue.

Mrs Farbrother said: "One of these random strangers got us out of bed and asked for a bottle opener, and that didn't go down too well.

“Another problem that raises some eyebrows is sometimes you get a phone call at one o'clock in the morning, have you got any rooms and the only reason someone is looking for a room at that time of night is because either they had been kicked out of somewhere or they are too drunk to know what they are doing, either scenario we don't want them through our door."

Problems such as these have forced the owners to only take bookings online or over the phone rather than at the door.

How can I book a room at the Langroyd Hotel in Blackpool?