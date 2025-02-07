I visited Bygone Times for look inside the world of Steampunk - and met an imaginative group who dress as Victorians - with a futuristic sci-fi twist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The antique centre in Chorley is packed with 80+ people, all dressed to the nines in corsets, coats and top hats. The Steampunk meet-up at Bygone Times is very casual, but that doesn’t stop visitors dressing to impress.

Dressed to the nines

Ingrid in her 'explorer' outfit at the Steampunk meet-up | Lucinda Herbert

From gorgeous old-fashioned gowns to heavily customised waistcoats, people here are making an impressive statement. “You don’t get many chances to dress in the old kit and kaboodle these days,” says Lorraine Booth. At 74, she only discovered Steampunk recently and became so enthralled by the style that she started her own event at Portland Basin, a museum in Ashton Under Lyne. Dressed head to toe in purple satin and lace, Lorraine adds: “I just don’t want to be the typical old lady, and I think this makes me different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Themed events at stately homes

Lorraine Booth and her hubby at one of the stalls in Bygone Times | Lucinda Herbert

Ingrid Holden discovered Steampunk through her volunteer work at Wythenshawe Hall - and was quickly hooked. She explains: “We were looking for different themed events to host so I went on YouTube and found something about Steampunk and the costumes were amazing”.

‘My chance to dress like a lady’

Some members of the community base their outfits on characters - for Ingrid, today’s costume is that of an ‘explorer’ - and includes a blouse from a charity shop, and accessories made by herself. Speaking in a special episode of Unconventional Brits, Ingrid tells Lucinda Herbert: “I dress in jeans and walking boots all week, so this is my chance to dress up like a lady”.

Paul Lewis shows off his medicine-themed Steampunk accessories at Bygone Times | Lucinda Herbert

Futuristic vision

But, the beautiful outfits are not meant to be 100% historically accurate - rather, they are based on a Victorian vision on what the future might look like, and derives from the likes of H. G. Wells and Jules Verne. “The whole idea of steampunk comes from the industrial revolution - steam engines, clocks. If you look at the old films there’s a lot of steampunk elements in them. It was the Victorians imagining what the future would be like.”

Escapism

Paul Lewis has been attending events for 13 years, since first discovering A Splendid Day Out, in Morecambe. In the 12 minute show, has explains that he has several of his own characters, or personas, that he bases his outfits on - including a canine detective called Sherlock Bones. He adds: “It’s escapism. Unlike cosplay, there’s no rules to how you dress up. The only thing that stops you is your imagination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steampunk gathering at Bygone Times | Lucinda Herbert

Linda and Ian, a couple from Blackpool, reveal that it takes them well over an hour to get dressed for an event - but that it’s all part of the fun. “You get dressed up and go out and you don’t think about anything apart from having fun, wearing amazing outfits. I say if people walked around in steampunk outfits, everyone would be a lot happier.”

Watch the Unconventional Brits Steampunk Special online at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52775018 . The episode will air on Friday 14th February at 19:15, on Freeview channel 262 and Freely 565.