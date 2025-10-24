Lidl has opened its latest store in Southport.

Spanning 1,334m², the new shop on Marine Drive features the discounter’s in-store bakery, iconic Middle of Lidl, and customer facilities, including toilets with baby-changing stations.

Outside, there are ample parking for cars and bicycles as well as electric vehicle chargers. Some of the store’s power will also be captured from solar panels on the roof.

The new Southport store opened for the first time on Thursday (October 23) and is inviting the local community to come along for the grand opening weekend.

In a statement on Thursday, Stuart Jardine, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, said: “It was fantastic to welcome our first customers as we opened the doors to our newest store in Southport this morning. From the buzz when we cut the ribbon, to the smiles in the bakery aisle, it’s been a brilliant start!

“We couldn’t be happier to call this side of Southport home and serve even more of our affordable, high quality products. Thank you to our teams and to everyone who popped in this morning, said hello, and made our new store feel like part of the community here from day one.”

Take a look at the brand-new supermarket below.

1 . New Southport Lidl The new Lidl on Marine Drive, Southport. | Lidl Photo Sales

