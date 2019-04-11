We asked for pictures of Preston's biggest babies, and they're beautiful
We reported yesterday that babies born at the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are some of the biggest in England
There were 3,605 babies born and weighed at the trust in the 12 months to March 2018, according to NHS Digital data. Of these, 13 per cent, or 455 babies, tipped the scales at 4kg or more - the equivalent of 8lb 13oz. Here are some of yours:
Emma Kelly: My son was 10.5oz and my daughter was 10lb 3oz. We make big babies!