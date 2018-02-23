WATCH: Where to do go-karting in Lancashire

Go-karting is a fun and adrenalin-fuelled activity to enjoy in groups.

How it works: A go-kart is a four wheeled one or two-seater machine with thick bumpers at the front and rear for safety. Participants drive around a track, chasing each other, negotiating around corners, ramps and obstacles.

Benefits: Go-karting can boost your concentration as you are focusing on the road ahead. Being able to control your go-kart while paying attention to your surroundings will make you a better driver in general. It teaches youngsters important safety and life skills, such as road safety, fast decision making and the importance of following instructions. The activity strengthens the biceps and triceps. It also strengthens the reflexes and sharpens your senses as you negotiate twists and turns in the track and react fast to new situations.

Go-karting

Give it a go at...

Extreme Karting UK: Euxton Lane, Euxton, Chorley. Outdoor 200 metre track layout; adult and junior karts available; helmets, race suits and gloves available; hosts children’s parties (aged eight and over). Arrive and drive £10 for 10 minutes; £15 for 15 minutes. Adult grand prix from £25

Karting 2000 Raceway: By South Pier, Blackpool. Floodlit track and electronic lap timing. Aged five to seven £13 for 10 minutes; eight to adult £13 for 10 minutes, £16 for 15 minutes; adults on the Bullit Kart £20 for 15 minutes; £24 for 20 minutes.

Three Sisters Race Circuit: Three Sisters Race Track, Ashton-in-Makerfield, near Wigan. Suitable for children aged four upwards and adults. An outdoor 1.5km track. Arrive ‘n Drive prices: £25 for children aged eight upwards and £40 for adults.

Coming soon: Team Sport at Walton Summit Industrial Estate, in Bamber Bridge, will be open this summer. Two multi-Level circuits, over three floors. Adults from £30 per person. Families, with children aged eight plus, from £20 per person.