A Preston drug dealer on the cusp of freedom gets sent back to jail was sent back to jail.

Officers from Northwich Proactive CID arrested Samuel Watt, of Thornley Green, as he was released from jail in Preston.

The 34-year-old was set to be released after serving a prison sentence for drug dealing in Northwich.

This is the moment when officers from Northwich Proactive CID arrested Samuel Watts as he was released from in Preston | Cheshire Police

However, while he was in prison, he thought that he could carry on dealing from his cell using a phone which he had smuggled into the jail.

The team at Northwich quickly uncovered his latest illegal activities and arranged for prison officers to search is cell and remove the phone.

They then waited for him outside HMP Kirkham on his release day ready to send him straight back to jail.

Video footage shows him launch into a range of expletives when told he is being arrested and sent back to jail.

He then proceeds to repeat that they (police) ‘do not understand’ what he has went through the past three months.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said: “The message is clear, no matter where you are, if you’re dealing drugs in Northwich, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”

Watts had appeared at Burnley Crown Court on Thursday, June 5, where he was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine) while serving a prison sentence at HMP Kirkham near Preston.

The court heard how in September 2023 Watts was jailed for three years after he admitted being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs (cocaine and cannabis) and possession of a weapon.

In July 2024 officers at Northwich Proactive CID discovered intelligence suggesting that Watts was in possession of a mobile phone and was coordinating the sale of illegal drugs in Northwich from his prison cell.

Following the discovery, officers arranged for Watts to be searched in his cell, where prison officers discovered an Apple iPhone which was strapped to his waist.

The phone was later analysed by officers at Northwich who recovered a catalogue of messages which proved he was involved in the sale of illegal drugs.

Watts was later arrested on Thursday 21 November 2024, as he left HMP Kirkham following his release for his previous offences.

Samuel Watts | Cheshire Police

Following the sentencing Police Constable Dan Lee, Of Northwich Proactive CID, said:

“Watts saw his initial prison sentence as an inconvenience rather than a punishment.

“After smuggling a mobile phone into the prison, he thought that he could simply continue to run his criminal enterprise from behind bars, directing people lower down the chain to deliver drugs on his behalf.

“However, he clearly underestimated the dedication and determination of the team here at Northwich Proactive CID.”

He added: “As soon as we became aware of his latest activities we brought them to a swift conclusion and were ready to arrest him as he was released from prison.

“I welcome the latest sentence handed to Watts and hopefully this time he’ll use his time behind bars to reflect upon his actions rather than trying to set up another business venture, otherwise we’ll be waiting for him again next time he’s released.”© 2025.”