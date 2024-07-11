Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An adorable video shows a pup cheering on Trent Alexander-Arnold during penalties on Saturday.

Nine-year-old morkie - half Maltese and half Yorkshire terrier - Mindy can be heard yapping her support for the England footballer.

Owner Janey Ryder, 65, said the football-loving pooch had watched the rest of the Euros – and was loving watching Wimbledon too.

Janey, a customer service agent, from Helmshore, said: “She adores football.

"She's a real Manchester City supporter, she watches them with my partner.

“I thought it was really funny when the commentator said ‘here we go’ and she started barking – it was like she was listening to every word he was saying.

“She's been watching the rest of the Euros but I'm only into the England bits.

“She only wants to be involved with football and Wimbledon at the moment.

“I was thinking it was so sweet – she's just a bit of character.”