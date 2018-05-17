WATCH: Off The Track music nights at The Railway in Chorley

Singer and saxophonist Amy Lovae loves music so much, she has turned a hobby into a job.

Amy Lovae

The 36-year-old holds regular gig nights at The Railway, in Chorley, known as Off The Track.

A trio of artists share the bill, performing a mix of covers and originals.

Amy says: “I organised my first gig four years ago and then I got made redundant from my job.

“I took a chance with this as it was something I wanted to do and now it has turned from a hobby into a job.

“I still gig myself with my covers band Lovae and do open mic nights. I play around with other bands at Railway Jam on a Tuesday night, where bands can come together with a full drum kit and have a drink and play.

“From that, I have come across a variety of artists and I pull them together for bigger nights.

“I met Craig Hopkinson from Grizzly Promotions through someone at one of the open mic nights. As he has experience in promoting bands and I organise events, we got together to hold Off The Track.

“Off The Track is a varied night, with a mixture of three acts, rather than just one artist, helping them to get their music out. It can be a singer, duo or band.

“As the time is shared, it gives artists who don’t have enough material for a full night or a PA system an chance to perform where they would not normally be able to. Sometimes they do covers, or they will perform their own material - so there is something for everybody.

“Off The Track has gone down really well so far. We held our first band night recently and everyone enjoyed it.” The band night showcased the talents of Northern Sports Club, Lady Livid and Edino Elastic Dinosaur.

Amy adds: “A new band, Northern Sports Club, warmed up the night and they were really good. I even jammed along with my saxophone. Lady Livid and Edino Elastic Dinosaur were also very popular.”

Amy also hosts music nights at other venues, including Bootleggers, in Chorley, and Filling Factory Number 1, in Buckshaw Village.

She adds: “All these nights go down really well and the bands get other gigs off the back of it, which is great.”

The next Off The Track night will be held at The Railway, in Steeley Lane, Chorley, on Friday June 1.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/railwaychorley/

The photos show the bands at various venues.

Elastic Dinosaur (aka Edino Band)

Northern Sports Club

Lady Livid