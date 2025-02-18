Watch moment dangerous driver flees from police after 70mph chase in Blackpool
A Mazda 3 was spotted driving recklessly through the Blackpool and Thornton-Cleveleys areas on Sunday, February 9.
The driver was seen overtaking dangerously, swerving onto the wrong side of the road and colliding with other vehicles.
Officers spotted the car in Blackpool at around 5pm which which led to a brief pursuit.
During the chase, the driver reached speeds exceeding 70mph in 30mph zones, running several red lights along the way.
The vehicle eventually crashed and all three occupants fled the scene.
They were quickly apprehended nearby and the driver was identified.
The driver, 23-year-old Lester Downey of Airesale Avenue, Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
He later pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and use of a motor vehicle without insurance.
Downey was sentenced to ten months in prison on Monday, February 10.
He was also banned from driving for 17 months following his release.