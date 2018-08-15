WATCH: Chorley 100 military exhibition by Chorley Pals Memorial Trust

The community is invited to go back in time and learn about the heroic efforts of Chorley soldiers in the First World War.

Chorley 100 is the latest local military exhibition to be delivered by the Chorley Pals Memorial Trust in the Astley Hall Coach House. The exhibition has been opened to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice which silenced the guns of World War One on November 11 1918.

Medal drawer in Chorley 100 in tribute to the Naylor family. James Naylors five sons served during World War One

Consisting of artwork from the Astley Hall collection, items loaned by relatives and the priceless local military collection of historian and trustee Stuart Clewlow, the artefacts all relate to World War One and specifically to local service personnel.

Anyone with an interest in their heritage and the involvement of the community during the conflict should make the exhibition top of a list of places to visit before its anticipated closure at the end of the year. Seeing the value of the exhibition to the community, local film makers ThinkFILM have produced a promotional video to support "Chorley 100" and can be viewed her

The exhibition is open every Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4.30pm and during school holidays with the addition of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Entry is free.