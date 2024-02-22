Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you've been anywhere near social media recently, or have kids, then you'll know about freeze-dried sweets.

People are freeze-drying more or less anything, with the crispy texture said to enhance flavour and enjoyment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's claimed that Skittles are a good starting point for anyone wanting to try the new fad - and that you can even do it in the comfort of your own home.