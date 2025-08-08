Watch as police storm Freckleton home and seize suspected cocaine in raid that leads to man's arrest

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:57 BST
This is the moment police stormed a house in Freckleton and discovered suspected cocaine, leading to a man’s arrest.

Officers from the Fylde Rural Task Force, Fylde Neighbourhood Team and Lancashire Police Dog Unit executed a warrant at a home in Auster Crescent yesterday.

With the help of Police Dog Aston, officers seized a quantity of wraps and snap bags containing white powder, digital scales, eight mobile phones and around £1,000 in cash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
police stormed a house in Freckleton and discovered suspected cocaine, leading to a man’s arrestplaceholder image
police stormed a house in Freckleton and discovered suspected cocaine, leading to a man’s arrest | Lancashire Police

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and money laundering.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A police spokesperson said: “We will continue to build intelligence, target and disrupt those involved in drug supply in the Fylde area.

“Coming through a door near you soon.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePoliceLancashireDrugs
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice