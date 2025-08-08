This is the moment police stormed a house in Freckleton and discovered suspected cocaine, leading to a man’s arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Fylde Rural Task Force, Fylde Neighbourhood Team and Lancashire Police Dog Unit executed a warrant at a home in Auster Crescent yesterday.

With the help of Police Dog Aston, officers seized a quantity of wraps and snap bags containing white powder, digital scales, eight mobile phones and around £1,000 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

police stormed a house in Freckleton and discovered suspected cocaine, leading to a man’s arrest | Lancashire Police

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and money laundering.

A police spokesperson said: “We will continue to build intelligence, target and disrupt those involved in drug supply in the Fylde area.

“Coming through a door near you soon.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.