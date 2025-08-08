Watch as police storm Freckleton home and seize suspected cocaine in raid that leads to man's arrest
Officers from the Fylde Rural Task Force, Fylde Neighbourhood Team and Lancashire Police Dog Unit executed a warrant at a home in Auster Crescent yesterday.
With the help of Police Dog Aston, officers seized a quantity of wraps and snap bags containing white powder, digital scales, eight mobile phones and around £1,000 in cash.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and money laundering.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A police spokesperson said: “We will continue to build intelligence, target and disrupt those involved in drug supply in the Fylde area.
“Coming through a door near you soon.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.