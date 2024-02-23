Watch as I make a mess of making freeze-dried Skittles
If it seems too good to be true....
It's all over social media, and I have a sweet-tooth, so why not get on board the latest freeze-dried sweets craze?
People are freeze-drying more or less anything, with the crispy texture said to enhance flavour and enjoyment. It's claimed that Skittles are a good starting point for anyone wanting to try the new fad - and that you can even do it in the comfort of your own home.
Never one to miss out on a gimmick, I gave it a go. But it didn't end well. In fact, it ended up in a sticky mess. Watch to find out more.