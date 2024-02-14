Watch as CWU protest against Capita for not paying Real Living Wage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Capita, an international outsourcing company, revealed they would no longer pay the Real Living Wage, a rate tied to rising living costs and applicable to workers over 18.

Protesters, including Capita employees, local councillors, and members of the communications union (CWU), voiced their dissatisfaction with the decision.

Despite the strong opposition, the protest remained peaceful as demonstrators aimed to convey their message to Capita.

Capita clarified that while they were withdrawing from the Real Living Wage, all employees would still earn above the National Living Wage, with the lowest-paid workers receiving a 6% pay rise.

Capita defended their decision, citing the substantial increase in the Real Living Wage as a factor but they assured employees would still earn more than the National Living Wage and affirmed their commitment to revisit the decision in the future.