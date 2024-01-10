The Speaker of the House of Commons, Chorley born politican Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has made a major slip up in front of parliament.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle MP has today (January, 10) raised eyebrows after making a big mistake in front of the House of the Commons.

During the first Prime Minister Questions of 2024, 66-year-old Sir Lindsay from Adlington accidentally gave a promotion to the current leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Lindsay, who has been the Labour MP for Chorley since 1997 but takes on a non-partisan role as Speaker, had just finished rebuking some Conservative MPs for heckling Sir Keir when he accidentally called him the Prime Minister.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, accidentally called the Opposition leader 'Prime Minister'.

In a video, attached above, Sir Keir can be seen sitting back down as Sir Lindsay turns to the politicians on his right and says: "I'm going to hear the questions, I don't want interruptions please... It's a very important topic and I take it seriously, I hope members also wish to start taking it serious."

The former Anderton Primary School pupil then gestures to Sir Keir to speak and says: "Prime Minister."

Despite being a major slip, it seems to go unnoticed as Sir Keir continues his point without any disruption from those around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir has been the leader of the Labour Party since April 2020 and will certainly be hoping to become Primer Minster after the next election, expected to take place later this year.

Online, the slip-up did not go unnoticed however and caused some glee amongst Twitter/X users.