Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle makes big mistake in House of Commons as he addresses Labour leader Keir Starmer
The Speaker of the House of Commons, Chorley born politican Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has made a major slip up in front of parliament.
Speaker Lindsay Hoyle MP has today (January, 10) raised eyebrows after making a big mistake in front of the House of the Commons.
During the first Prime Minister Questions of 2024, 66-year-old Sir Lindsay from Adlington accidentally gave a promotion to the current leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer MP.
Sir Lindsay, who has been the Labour MP for Chorley since 1997 but takes on a non-partisan role as Speaker, had just finished rebuking some Conservative MPs for heckling Sir Keir when he accidentally called him the Prime Minister.
In a video, attached above, Sir Keir can be seen sitting back down as Sir Lindsay turns to the politicians on his right and says: "I'm going to hear the questions, I don't want interruptions please... It's a very important topic and I take it seriously, I hope members also wish to start taking it serious."
The former Anderton Primary School pupil then gestures to Sir Keir to speak and says: "Prime Minister."
Despite being a major slip, it seems to go unnoticed as Sir Keir continues his point without any disruption from those around him.
Sir Keir has been the leader of the Labour Party since April 2020 and will certainly be hoping to become Primer Minster after the next election, expected to take place later this year.
Online, the slip-up did not go unnoticed however and caused some glee amongst Twitter/X users.
Trade Unionist Jerry Hicks tweeted: "Speaker Lindsay Hoyle uses his crystal ball to see into the future, calls Starmer the Prime Minister at #PMQs" whilst a user called Richard Bertin said: "Bit premature, few months yet mate".