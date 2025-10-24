Born just seven weeks ago, Zaiya faced a challenging start to life.

First-time mum Tara struggled to nurse naturally, prompting zookeepers to step in with round-the-clock nutritional support.

Despite the challenges, the team’s careful approach ensures Zaiya receives the nourishment she needs while remaining fully integrated with her herd.

Adam Kenyon, Section Manager here at Blackpool Zoo, said: “Complex social structures within elephant herds mean that all females communally care for the young, which is vital for both the development of the calves and that of younger or less experienced females.

“The team continues to work with extreme dedication and commitment, putting their own lives on hold to ensure Zaiya and the herd get the support and nutrition that is vital to her health and development.

“Although our role in providing Zaiya with nutritional support is crucial, it is minimal in comparison to the role of the herd.”

He added: “We are privileged to witness the elephants naturally caring and raising Zaiya whilst watching her grow, it’s the point where zookeeping exceeds being a job; it’s a way of life.”

Every two hours, Zaiya makes her way to a secure calf area where she is given a bottle of specially formulated elephant milk.

Once she’s fed, she returns to her mother and the other female elephants who continue to provide close supervision and reassurance, maintaining the vital bonds and protective instincts central to elephant family life.

While Zaiya has not yet managed to suckle from Tara, her growth and behaviour show that she is thriving.

She is inquisitive, playful and learning everything she needs to know about life as an elephant from her mum and ‘allomothers’ or aunts.

Darren Webster, Blackpool Zoo Director, praised the team’s dedication: “Zaiya’s journey is a true testament to the experience and knowledge of our elephant care team. Their round-the-clock commitment quite literally saved her life.

“They are supporting her nutritional needs while keeping her fully integrated with her mum and the herd, which is vital.

“We are incredibly proud of the team and their unwavering dedication.”

Visitors can see the young calf at Project Elephant Base Camp daily between 11.30am and 3.30pm, witnessing firsthand the delicate art of raising an elephant.

1 . Zaiya Blackpool Zoo is celebrating a major milestone in elephant care as baby Zaiya continues to thrive under the watchful eyes of dedicated keepers | Blackpool Zoo Photo Sales

2 . Tara Noorjahan and Zaiya Tara Noorjahan and Zaiya | Blackpool Zoo Photo: Blackpool Zoo Photo Sales

