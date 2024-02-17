Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have been informed after a number of hypodermic syringe type needles were found stuck to cones being used during work on the bypass project at Windy Harbour.

The discovery caused lead road constructor Kier Transportation's Safety Health and Environment department to send out a message advising workers to be extra vigilant and wear "appropriate gloves".

Needles have been found stuck into cones on the A585

The road authority says while there is no certain proof that deliberate harm was intended, it warns that extra care will now be needed.

Lancashire Police are taking the incident seriously and have issued a number to call if anyone has information about it.

Road users have voiced frustration with delays to the road project's completion and some say that traffic congestion - the reason the bypass was commissioned in the first place - has been made even worse since the new road partially opened in January.

However, National Highways says work is progressing well on the final phase of the road, with the stretch at Mains Lane, near Old Mains Lane, to be closed overnignt tonight (Friday February 16) from 9.30pm to 5am.

In a social media post, Kier Transportation stated: "Whilst there is no evidence to suggest this was done for the purpose of causing harm to the operatives or others, it does serve as a timely reminder of the need for cautioin and extra vigilance when using work equipment that has been left on site for any perioid of time.

"Ensure you are wearing appropriate gloves for the task you are undertaking at all times.

"When selecting gloves consider the need for enhanced cut and puncture resistance."

Lancashire Police said: "We have been made aware of this and would ask anybody with information to contact police on 101."