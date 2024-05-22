Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents were reminded to dispose of their batteries correctly after a fire broke out in a recycling vehicle in Lancashire.

Emergency services were called after a fire broke out inside a HGV near Rossendale Transfer Station shortly before midday on Tuesday.

The driver spotted smoke rising from the truck and safely manoeuvred the HGV away from nearby buildings before uncoupling the trailer from the vehicle.

The recyclables were safely tipped onto the yard floor at the waste depot and emergency services managed to swiftly extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire was thought to be a ruptured lithium battery, causing ignition of paper and card that had been collected for recycling whilst being loaded into the vehicle prior to dispatch.­

County Coun Shaun Turner, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change said: “This incident highlights how just one small battery which has not been recycled properly can cause such a big impact.

“Had the HGV driver not noticed the fire very early, the whole HGV could have gone up in flames, putting the driver, local infrastructure and others lives at risk.

“Any battery, no matter how big or small, can cause fires at our depots and in our vehicles, which is why it is so important to dispose of them correctly.”

No staff were injured and the use of the site has not been affected.

Lots of items around the home and office have batteries hidden or embedded in them.

Items like toys, toothbrushes, remote controls, mobile phones, and e-cigarettes, vapes, and doorbells may have batteries.

Batteries need to be disposed of in the right way because they contain chemicals that are hazardous to the environment.