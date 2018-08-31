War on speeding drivers earns Lancashire MP road safety award

Efforts to make the roads of Lancashire safer have earned one county MP an award from a leading charity.

Nigel Evans, who represents the Ribble Valley in Parliament, was praised for his work, in particular his focus on cutting the death rate on rural roads.

READ MORE: Road safety event will target young drivers

Road safety charity Brake named him its Road Safety Parliamentarian of the Month for August. Brake’s director of campaigns Joshua Harris said the recognition was “thoroughly deserved.”

He added: “His campaign to tackle speeding on rural roads should be especially highlighted; the majority of road deaths in Britain happen on rural roads, and the cause is often speed-related.”

Mr Evans has taken aim at a host of problems across his constituency, from potholes to speeding drivers, over the years.

He said: “I’m grateful for this recognition which raises the importance of this issue – as it is literally life and death, and life changing when people, Governments and local authorities get it wrong.

“I have just completed a tour of my constituency with 42 stops at villages throughout the Ribble Valley where I’ve dealt with concerns of my constituents. The number one top issue has been speeding traffic, dangerous driving and the state of the roads.

“I met one cyclist who had been thrown from her bicycle and suffered bruises because she hit a pothole.”

Gus Park, managing director of motor insurance at Direct Line Group, said: “We applaud Nigel’s efforts as we see so many crashes at junctions, especially when drivers are turning right. We welcome all Nigel’s campaigning to make these roads safer.”