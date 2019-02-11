Wanted - Ribbleton locals to help with Preston museum's history project

The history of Ribbleton is the subject of a new exhibition being put together by Preston’s Harris Museum.

The museum is working with Ribbleton Library’s friends group to put together an exhibition telling the story of the city district.

Residents and former residents are now being invited to tell their stories and become part of the exhibit.

Steve Dolby, Chairman of Friends of Ribbleton Library, said: “We were thrilled to be approached by the Harris and asked if we were interested in collaborating with them on selecting material for the exhibition.

“This selection process has been most illuminating and the exhibition will represent Ribbleton’s past, present and future.

“It is hoped to create a permanent archive at Ribbleton library so that both present and future generations can research and enjoy it.”

Councillor Peter Kelly, Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “It’s great that the Harris can work so closely with the communities of Preston to share stories of the area with current and future generations.

“Please come along and meet your community, bring old photos and share your memories of Ribbleton.”

The first memory event will take place at Ribbleton Library on Saturday 9 February 11am – 1pm, and on Wednesday 13 February 4 - 6pm.

Everyone is welcome to come along and talk through their memories of the area, and old photos are particularly welcome.

Tea and coffee will be provided at the sessions.