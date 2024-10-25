Wanted man with links to Lancashire charged with rape after being caught
A wanted man with links to Lancashire was charged with rape after being caught.
Police launched an appeal to find Billy Willoughby earlier this week.
Officers on Friday confirmed the 32-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of rape.
Willoughby, 32, of Four Wells Drive, Sheffield, was later charged with rape.
He was remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Friday.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you to all who shared the appeal, we really appreciate your assistance.”