A wanted man with links to Lancashire was charged with rape after being caught.

Police launched an appeal to find Billy Willoughby earlier this week.

Officers on Friday confirmed the 32-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of rape.

A man wanted on suspicion of rape was arrested following an appeal by Lancashire Police | Lancashire Police

Willoughby, 32, of Four Wells Drive, Sheffield, was later charged with rape.

He was remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Friday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you to all who shared the appeal, we really appreciate your assistance.”