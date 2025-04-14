Wanted man with distinctive tattoos could be in Blackpool or Fleetwood
Brown, 47, is described as 5ft 6in tall with a shaved head.
He has several distinctive tattoos on his arms, including the names Nicola, Sonia, Mother and Charlie.
He is known to have connections to the Blackpool and Fleetwood areas.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.