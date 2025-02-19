Wanted Burnley sex offender believed to be in Preston city centre

A man is wanted by Lancashire Police for failing to comply with his sex offender requirements.

Adam Garner-Jones is described as white, 6ft tall and of large build.

The 26-year-old has a pierced tongue, fair hair and a beard and moustache.

Adam Garner-Jones is wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender requirements | Lancashire Police

His last known address was in Colne Road, Burnley.

He is now believed to be in Preston city centre.

If you have any information about Adam’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 950 of January 20.

