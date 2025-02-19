Wanted Burnley sex offender believed to be in Preston city centre
A man is wanted by Lancashire Police for failing to comply with his sex offender requirements.
Adam Garner-Jones is described as white, 6ft tall and of large build.
The 26-year-old has a pierced tongue, fair hair and a beard and moustache.
His last known address was in Colne Road, Burnley.
He is now believed to be in Preston city centre.
If you have any information about Adam’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 950 of January 20.