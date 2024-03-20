McDonalds, Waitrose, Vue, Nuffield Gym, all affected as Capitol Centre car park is temporarily closed
Visitors to the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale are being warned of disruption.
In order to carry out essential maintainence works - including repairing potholes and adjustment of speed bumps - one of the main car parks will be closed overnight. This will affect access to McDonalds, Waitrose, Vue, Bella Maria, Nuffield Gym and Majestic Wine.
The announcement has been made by Nuffield staff, eager to stop people getting their car stuck. In an announcement on Facebook they said: "In order to conduct essential maintenance works including the relining of the car park, filling of pot holes, adjustment of speed bumps and several other improvements, the main car park will be closed from 9pm on Wednesday, March 20 until 6am on Thursday, March 21.
"Members are advised that if you wish to leave the club car park after 9pm then on arrival to please park in the overflow car park adjacent to Homesense as the main car park will be closed to entering and exiting from 9pm,It is anticipated that the car park will reopen 6am Thursday, March 21. We apologies for any inconvenience this may cause."
The news has been greeted positively by gym goers on social media - who have complained about the state of the car park and speed humps for weeks.
