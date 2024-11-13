Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Walmer Bridge garage has redeveloped its reception area to commemorate the illustrious history of the business.

Suthers Star Garage in Liverpool Road goes back 94 years, and as part of the modernisation of the site, Suthers has separated its reception from its Esso-branded convenience store.

A key feature of the redevelopment is a new gallery showcasing memorabilia demonstrating the heritage and personality of the business, including diary entries, old receipts, and branded souvenirs.

Suthers Star Garage Director, Philip Suthers, said: “Our brand-new reception area is a celebration of our illustrious history here in Walmer Bridge. We are proud to have served the people of Preston for almost 100 years, and I would like to personally thank everybody that has come through our doors, right from the very beginning when my grandfather opened the business up until now.

“Not only is the new reception a place where our customers can sit in comfort while they wait for their vehicle to be serviced, it is a commemoration of everything that has made the business so important to this community. We have been serving some of our customers and their families for decades, and it is a privilege to honour not only the history of our business, but everything that our customers have done for us over the years.”

Background

Suthers Star Garage provides a range of automotive services, including tyre repair and MOTs. Formed in 1930 by Harry Norman Suthers, the business initially operated out of a wooden structure on the same site that it currently resides. The new reception area, which is located in the same place that the shed once stood, is the latest in a series of updates to the business’ infrastructure. A third-generation family business, Suthers is currently operated by Harry’s grandson, Philip Suthers. Philip’s father, Peter, who passed away in 2011, led the business through significant changes in his tenure as Director of Suthers Star Garage, including the construction of the current premises in 1992.

Since 2021, Suthers Star Garage has been a member of the Point S network, a group that consists of over 300 independent tyre dealers and auto repair centres across the UK. As part of the network, Suthers Star Garage benefits from Point S’s national and international purchasing agreements with leading suppliers of tyres, parts, oils and lubricants, tools, accessories, and consumables. The network also offers local, regional, and national fleet tender opportunities and a bespoke training programme, as well as access to marketing support, digital tools, and Point S’s own-brand range of tyres.