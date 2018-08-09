Walking to help save dogs

A man is walking from Land’s End to John O’Groats with his four dogs to raise awareness and funds to help end the dog meat trade.

Robert Donkers, who devotes his time to help end the suffering of dogs, will be in the Lancaster area on August 11.

He is wearing a GPS device so everyone can track his progress at www.walking tosavedogs.com or show support by joining him along his 1038-mile route.

Multiple festivals such as Yulin exist, which celebrate the torture and consumption of dogs.

It is thought that inflicting pain such as blow torching, bludgeoning and skinning and boiling them alive, makes their flesh taste more tender, and helps those who eat it cope with hot weather.

The sad fact is that, dog eating festivals only represent less than 0.01% of the dog meat trade as a whole.

In China alone, more than 10 million dogs are killed in this way to be eaten every year.

This cruelty extends to the whole of South-East Asia, and even pet dogs are stolen, trafficked, tortured and killed.

Robert and his soon to be registered charity www.walkingtosavedogs.com raises funds to support carefully selected local shelters and projects which rescue dogs from these Festivals and the meat trade.

They aim to not only rescue the dogs, but also put an end to the dog meat trade completely through education that dogs are sentient beings, changing legislation, and providing the dog meat traders with alternative means to support their families.

Robert says “My Shih Tzus Madeleine, Ronan, Wilbur and my Chihuahua Hannah will be the voice of millions of less fortunate dogs.

“My team of canine furry fundraisers are well-prepared for the task ahead.

“They love the outdoors and we have been walking on average 12 miles a day since May”.

Please support Robert on his travels in the following ways:

Donate at www.walkingtosavedogs.com or www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/walkingtosavedogs

Follow him on Twitter: @Donkersrobert, Facebook: “Walking to Save Dogs” or Instagram: #walkingtosavedogs where there will be daily updates.