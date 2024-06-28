Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A special Walk of Honour has been held for Sidney a very special member of Lancashire Fire and Rescue.

After seven years of service, the beloved black Labrador is officially retiring from his role as a Fire Search Dog.

From his start in 2017, Sidney has been a member of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team. The LFRS team said: “Throughout his career, our black Labrador has been an invaluable asset in numerous multi-agency incident responses, including collapsed structures and open area searches. He has also participated in many national and international exercises with both USAR and the UK International Search and Rescue team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One of Sidney's most notable deployments was to Hatay Province, Turkey, following the devastating earthquake in February 2023. Working under extremely challenging conditions, Sidney performed dozens of searches, proving his exceptional abilities and determination.”

The retiring Sydney | LFRS

As Sidney enjoys a well-deserved retirement, his understudy, Fozzy, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois Collie cross, is ready to step up. Trained and mentored by Sidney, Fozzy has successfully passed his final test for National Resilience and is set to take on his new role with enthusiasm.