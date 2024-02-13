‘Walk for Autism’ campaign raises over £200,000 during registration months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Autism Initiatives hopes Walk for Autism 2024 will be another fantastic year of fundraising for autism projects across the UK and Ireland. The annual campaign invites participants from up and down the country to walk 10,000 steps a day, wherever they choose. Walk for Autism takes place across eight days, setting off on March 26 and finishing on World Autism Awareness Day, April 2.

In 2023, the campaign saw over 5000 walkers step up to the Walk for Autism challenge. Together, they raised £480,000 and totalled 160,000,000 steps. The total raised each year helps to fund a variety of projects in Lancashire and across the UK and Ireland.

Thanks to previous fundraising efforts, the charity has been able to provide support from specialist staff, who are dedicated to supporting the health and wellbeing of autistic people and improving quality of life, through increased social opportunities, physical movement and lifestyle changes.

Walk for Autism 2024

This year’s challenge also invites participants to follow the fun on TikTok and find supportive tips while on the go.

Walk for Autism Fundraising Manager, Liz Oakley said:

‘Our aim is to get everybody in the UK and Ireland walking and talking about autism. Walk for Autism is a really special event and we have a wonderful online community too, where participants can share fundraising tips and post that all important t-shirt selfie! As part of the campaign, we send everyone who takes part a Walk for Autism t-shirt when their fundraising page hits £20, or €20 if they are walking in Ireland. We are looking forward to making Walk for Autism 2024 the best year ever!’

Walkers taking part are encouraged to complete their steps at their own pace and in their own way. Some participants prefer outdoor strolls in the sunshine, while others keep up with their steps on the treadmill.

Autism Initiatives’ Head of Enterprise, Jon Gordon said:

‘We are delighted to be launching the 2024 campaign. Fundraisers who take part in Walk for Autism are an inspiring and dedicated community of people who care about autism and want to help others - they are truly amazing!’

Walk for Autism is a campaign led by Liverpool-based charity Autism Initiatives Group, an organisation that has worked to improve the lives of autistic people for the last 50 years. Now a national charity across the UK and Ireland, the organisation was founded by a local mother, Pat Minshull, who was dedicated to finding the right support for her son. Today, the charity continues Pat’s legacy, working in partnership with autistic people and their families.