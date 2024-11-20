Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vulnerable resident in Barrowford was defrauded out of £40,000 in a distressing social media scam.

The victim was contacted by someone who was pretending to be an old acquaintance.

The scammer offered home improvement services through two companies - Lumon Pay Ltd and Forex - which were actually just payment transfer sites.

More than £40,000 was taken in total, with no work ever carried out despite the substantial payments made.

Police, the victim’s bank and Action Fraud are investigating the case.

A spokesman for Lancashire force said: “If you have fallen victim, please do not be ashamed or embarrassed.

“These criminals use increasingly more complex tactics to take advantage of people and achieve their goals.”

Officers urged people to check on vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours and to report any similar scams by calling 101.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, Action Fraud can be contacted on 0300 123 2040 or online at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/.