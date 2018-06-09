Volunteers at the Rosemere Coffee Shop at Royal Preston Hospital raised more than £10,000

Volunteers at the Rosemere Coffee Shop at Royal Preston Hospital raised £10,698 last year for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The Rosemere Coffee Shop is run entirely by volunteers who provide complimentary hot drinks for patients having daily radiotherapy treatment, as well as donating their profits to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation each year.

Marion Jackson, chairman of Rosemere Coffee Shop committee, said: “We have a fantastic group of volunteers who not only provide refreshments for the patients and their families and raise funds for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, they also aim to provide a calm and warm atmosphere for patients at what may be the most stressful time of their lives.

Some volunteers do regular weekly or fortnightly shifts; others a few hours or act as reserves for holiday/sickness cover but if anyone would like to join us we would love to hear from them.”

If anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer, contact Marion Jackson on 01772 728252 or Susan Lawson on 01772 793349.

