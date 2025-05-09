Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A violent thug who left a young toddler with a fractured skull after a brutal attack in Burnley has been jailed.

Grant Eddleston carried out the violent assault in 2019 when the child was almost three years old.

The 35-year-old attacked the boy with such force that a doctor described the trauma as equivalent to falling from a height of three metres.

The victim made a “good recovery after treatment,” police said.

Eddleston denied injuring the youngster but was found guilty of Section 18 wounding and child cruelty following a two-week trial at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

He appeared before the same court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to a total of ten years in prison.

Eddleston, of Wesham Hall Close, Wesham, also received an extended licence of three years.

He was described in a pre-sentence report as a high risk to young children.

The judge also said Eddleston had shown a chilling lack of empathy towards his victim throughout the trial.

Det Sgt Julia Graham, of Lancashire Police’s East division, said: “Grant Eddleston carried out a violent assault on a young boy causing him a serious, life-threatening head injury and then compounded his actions by trying to cover up what he had done.

“He has never accepted responsibility for his actions and has continually lied in a bid to protect himself.

“I welcome the sentence which reflects the gravity of the offending, and I am pleased that this little boy has made a good recovery after being subjected to such a traumatic ordeal.”