‘Violent thug’ jailed after brutal Accrington attack leaves man with fractured skull and broken ribs
Dylan Culshaw attacked the victim on Warner Street at around 5am on July 28 last year following a night out.
Culshaw punched the victim to the ground and kicked him in the head, knocking him unconscious.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
When the disorientated victim attempted to rise and confront Culshaw, he was struck again with a roundhouse kick to the face, causing him to lose consciousness once more.
The victim suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull, a brain bleed, five broken ribs and a broken nose.
Culshaw, 27, of Willows Lane, Accrington, was arrested later the same morning and charged with Section 18 Wounding.
He was found guilty following a trial at Preston Crown Court last week and sentenced to ten years in prison.
Det Sgt Adele Hassall, of Blackburn CID, said: “The level of violence displayed by Culshaw was completely unacceptable and disproportionate to the situation he found himself in.
“After the initial savage assault, Culshaw had the opportunity to walk away, but instead chose to kick his disorientated victim to the head.”