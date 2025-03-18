A violent thug tried to a choke man in a “guillotine headlock” after a failed shovel attack in Burnley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Hanson tried to strike a man with a shovel in Lyndhurst Street at around 10.15am on August 2.

After unintentionally dropping the shovel, Hanson placed his victim in a guillotine headlock and attempted to choke him while kneeling on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Hanson tried to a choke man in a 'guillotine headlock' after a failed shovel attack in Burnley | Lancashire Police

Fearing for his life, Hanson’s victim shouted: “Help, he is going to kill me.”

Hanson then kicked and stamped on his head before going into a nearby shop to try and retrieve the shovel which had been handed to a member of staff.

When told the police had been called, he punched the victim in the face again before fleeing the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following enquiries, officers went to Hanson’s house to arrest him and found a samurai sword hidden behind the door.

Hanson, 21, of Roughlee Crescent, Burnley, was later charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in public and possession of an offensive weapon in private.

He pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to the same court last Thursday where he was jailed for four years and five months.

Det Chief Charla Devereux, of Burnley CID, said: “This was an appalling assault committed against a wholly innocent victim in broad daylight. It was witnessed by several members of the public who were understandably shocked and concerned by what they had seen.

“Hanson not only took a weapon to the scene and attempted to use it, but he also then attempted to cause real harm to his victim by firstly choking him to the extent that he feared for his life and then kicking and stamping on his head while he was on the floor.

"Hanson is clearly a violent individual who poses a danger to the public and I welcome the sentence handed down to him by the court.”