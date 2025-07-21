Violent assault at Preston barbershop leaves man with stab wounds and another with serious head injury
Three men entered B Cutz on Meadow Street and attacked the two victims between 11am and midday on Friday, July 11.
Detectives believe the violence followed a verbal altercation between one of the victims and another man inside the barbers.
Three men arrived in a white Mercedes, entered the premises and launched the assault a short time later.
Lancashire Police today released CCTV images of three men they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0583 of July 11.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.